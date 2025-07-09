Attorney General Bonta, Multistate Coalition File Motion to Block Trump Administration’s Unlawful Discontinuation of School Mental Health Grant Funding

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday, as part of a multistate coalition, filed a motion for preliminary injunction to block the U.S. Department of Education from unlawfully discontinuing grants awarded through Congressionally-established school mental health funding programs, including roughly $200 million awarded to local education agencies, county offices of education, and universities in California. The motion for preliminary injunction seeks to block the Trump Administration from implementing their non-continuation decision, and ensure grant funding continues to flow to grantees who received discontinuation letters irrespective of the performance and success of their projects.

“The Trump Administration’s Department of Education should be focused on supporting the success and education of our students, but instead they are using flimsy and unlawful excuses to rip funding from projects that support the mental health and well-being of our students,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The loss of this funding would cause immense harm to California students, especially in our low-income and rural communities. That’s why we are back in court, fighting to ensure that our students have access to mental health programs that work. We’re asking the court to block the Trump Administration’s illegal actions while litigation continues.”

BACKGROUND:

On June 30, Attorney General Bonta joined a coalition of 16 states in suing the Trump Administration’s Department of Education over their unlawful decision to discontinue grants awarded through Congressionally-established school mental health funding programs. If allowed to stand, starting this fall, many states’ elementary and secondary schools will lose mental health services critical to students’ well-being, safety, and academic success. The Department had awarded this funding to the nation’s high-need, low-income, and rural schools pursuant to its Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Program and its School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington seeks injunctive and declaratory relief to safeguard this critical funding, which fosters safe and supportive learning environments, and supports the well-being of our students.

Despite the success of these mental health programs, on or about April 29, 2025, the Department sent boilerplate notices to grantees, including state education agencies, local education agencies, and institutes of higher education, claiming that their grants conflicted with the Trump Administration’s priorities and would not be continued. The notices claimed the Department intends to reallocate funds based on new priorities of “merit, fairness, and excellence in education,” providing little to no insight into the basis for the discontinuance, while destroying projects years in the making. However, in the press, the Trump Administration admitted that it targeted Plaintiff States’ grants for their perceived diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, which the States argue is not a legal basis for discontinuation. In the lawsuit, the attorneys general argue that the Trump Administration’s decision to discontinue funding through a vague boilerplate notice, without any mention of grantees’ performance, violates the Administrative Procedure Act and is an unconstitutional violation of the Spending Clause and Separation of Powers.

A copy of the motion for preliminary injunction is available here.