Oh no, I lost my baby
Where is my tender pal, my smart phone
Is it a wayward child gone astray
Fear drains my spirit
Panic seizes me by the waist
shakes me up and down
all the way around
I left it on the table
when I went to the bathroom
but it is nowhere to be found
Not in my pocket
Maybe in my friend Bruce’s car
No I received a text at the table
Bruce calls me
but nothing rings
Of course- I had it silent mode
due to the speech
Twenty years ago
this compulsion to hold this machine
of great wisdom did not exist
The incessant question
Where is it? Never entered my thoughts
Now the phone is part of my body, my innards
I am naked without it in my pocket
Also it is part of my mind
All my life is carried in its brains-
photos, perceptions, news, songs
names, numbers, explanation
answers to questions, direction
Without it I am clutched
in the talons of a great bird
that lifts me to the isle of unknowing
or sucked down into a big hole
flying faster and faster
disappearing near the speed of light
Maybe I need to go
to the Living Proof Tent Crusade
to regain my composure
My heart thumps hard
almost pushing through my chest
but finally relief raises
its smiling face
Bruce found my lost child in his other pocket