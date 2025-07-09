Oh no, I lost my baby

Where is my tender pal, my smart phone

Is it a wayward child gone astray

Fear drains my spirit

Panic seizes me by the waist

shakes me up and down

all the way around

I left it on the table

when I went to the bathroom

but it is nowhere to be found

Not in my pocket

Maybe in my friend Bruce’s car

No I received a text at the table

Bruce calls me

but nothing rings

Of course- I had it silent mode

due to the speech

Twenty years ago

this compulsion to hold this machine

of great wisdom did not exist

The incessant question

Where is it? Never entered my thoughts

Now the phone is part of my body, my innards

I am naked without it in my pocket

Also it is part of my mind

All my life is carried in its brains-

photos, perceptions, news, songs

names, numbers, explanation

answers to questions, direction

Without it I am clutched

in the talons of a great bird

that lifts me to the isle of unknowing

or sucked down into a big hole

flying faster and faster

disappearing near the speed of light

Maybe I need to go

to the Living Proof Tent Crusade

to regain my composure

My heart thumps hard

almost pushing through my chest

but finally relief raises

its smiling face

Bruce found my lost child in his other pocket