Xavier Esquer Delivers in Foresters 5-2 Victory Over SLO Blues

A three-run homer by Xavier Esquer in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 5-2 victory over the SLO Blues on Wednesday at Eddie Mathews Field.

Esquer’s go-ahead home run was his first hit of the summer after recently joining the Foresters and gave the home team its first lead of the game.

After transferring from University of Arizona to UC Santa Barbara ahead of this past season, Esquer was a fixture in the Gauchos’ lineup starting all 54 games. He finished the season with eight home runs, 38 RBI and a team-high 50 runs scored.

Nic Abraham got his second start of the season and picked up the victory. He struck out the side in the top of the first inning and held the Blues offense in his five innings on the mound, surrendering two runs on six hits.

After Abraham’s solid start the Foresters bullpen was lights out as JD Goodcase, Jaden Barfield and Steele Eaves combined for four shutout innings.

Coleman Ryan was a bright spot for the Foresters offensively as he racked up three hits.

With the victory the Foresters improved to 18-7 in the California Collegiate League play and sit atop the standings.

The Foresters will play the Blues for the final times this summer, on Thursday, July 11 at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo beginning at 6 p.m.