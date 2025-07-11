Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, July 11, 2025 – Join the City of Goleta and Mission Refill for a meaningful morning of community and environmental stewardship on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., as part of Plastic Free July and the City’s Plastic Free Goleta initiative.

We’ll be meeting up at the Ellwood entrance, located at the intersection of Cannon Green Drive and Phelps Road, for a litter cleanup focused on the Ellwood Bluffs and surrounding Marketplace neighborhood. There’s ample street parking available—though we encourage you to consider alternative transportation options to keep the event light on emissions and strong on sustainability.

This year’s cleanup will once again be captained by Valerie from Mission Refill, who led a fantastic event during last year’s Plastic Free July celebration. Valerie brings her passion for zero-waste living and community action to the forefront, and we’re proud to partner with her again.

The City will be providing all volunteers with a reusable Go Green Goleta cutlery set, a must-have for summer activities. Mission Refill will also be showing how easy refilling can be by providing free hand soap refills to volunteers. Bring any empty, clean jar or container (up to 16oz per person as supplies last).

Event Details:

What: Beautify Goleta – Plastic Free July Cleanup



Beautify Goleta – Plastic Free July Cleanup When: Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.



Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Where: Ellwood Entrance (Cannon Green & Phelps), Goleta, CA



Ellwood Entrance (Cannon Green & Phelps), Goleta, CA Why: To protect our environment, support the Plastic Free Goleta movement, and build community!

Let’s work together to protect the places we love. We’ll see you out there!

For more information on the City’s Plastic Free Goleta program, visit: http://www.CityofGoleta.org/PlasticFreeGoleta and watch our video here.

Learn more about Beautify Goleta at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.