(July 11, 2025) Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready to kick off Old Spanish Days in true Santa Barbara style at DIGS, Fiesta’s wildest party, returning on Thursday, July 31, at the Santa Barbara Zoo. This festive celebration features signature delicious bites from top local restaurants, refreshing margaritas, live music, and dancing on the Zoo’s iconic hilltop with sweeping ocean views.

Co-hosted by the Santa Barbara Zoo and Old Spanish Days, DIGS is a beloved annual tradition during the Fiesta season and a joint fundraiser for both organizations.

Guests are encouraged to don their finest Fiesta attire and soak in a summer evening filled with flavor, music, and community. As the sun sets over the Pacific, enjoy unlimited food tastings, festive cocktails, and exclusive after-hours access to the Zoo—all in support of two vital local nonprofits.

Early Bird tickets (through June 30) are $135, General Admission tickets (through July 30) are $160, and Day of Event tickets (July 31 only) are $185. Includes unlimited food tastings and margaritas, live music and dancing, and exclusive access to Zoo grounds after hours. For ages 21+ only.

For tickets and information about DIGS, please click here or call (805) 962-5339.

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m. General admission is $35 for adults, $25 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Buy online and save $7 per ticket. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit sbzoo.org.