If you love pets or free stuff, you won’t want to miss this. Santa Barbara Humane is welcoming the community to a special Open House on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 12:00 to 3:00 PM at 1687 W Stowell Rd, Santa Maria.

The event, which will celebrate more than a decade of serving the Santa Maria Valley, will include a giveaway of gently used pet supplies like leashes, collars, cat carriers, toys, and more. Supplies are free and available while they last. Attendees can also enjoy light refreshments provided by generous sponsors, including Gina’s Piece of Cake, Grocery Outlet of Santa Maria, Klondike Pizza, and Raising Cane’s Santa Maria.

Guests of all ages are invited to explore the campus during guided tours and learn more about the services Santa Barbara Humane provides, including affordable veterinary care, pet adoptions, training classes, and more. The day will feature dog training demonstrations, a kid-friendly art station, educational resources, and opportunities to meet adoptable animals. Guests will also have the chance to “Ask a Vet,” a casual opportunity to chat with members of the veterinary team about general pet care questions. Please note that this is not a time for individual pet exams or in-depth medical consultations.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will introduce Santa Barbara Humane’s new mobile veterinary unit, designed to expand access to veterinary services in rural and underserved areas of Santa Barbara County.

“Santa Maria is such an important part of who we are,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane.

“This event is about opening our doors wide, celebrating our neighbors, and making sure every family knows we are here for them. Whether they need help with their pet, are looking to adopt, or just want to connect, we are proud to be part of this community.”

To learn more about the event or the services offered by Santa Barbara Humane, visit sbhumane.org.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.