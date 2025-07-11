Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation Announces Annual Scholarship Winner

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Brian Milburn, foundation president (right) presented Olivia Hall (left) with a scholarship award on behalf of the Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. | Credit: Courtesy

July 10, 2025 – SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of its annual scholarship, awarded to an outstanding local high school graduate who plans to pursue higher education in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM).

Olivia Hall, a 2025 graduate of Orcutt Academy High School, was selected as the 2025 recipient of the award. Hall graduated with a 4.55 GPA and plans to attend California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo in the fall, where she will major in either industrial or mechanical engineering with a focus on manufacturing.

An active student on campus and in her community, Hall participated in FRC Robotics, Debate Club, National Honor Society, Freshman Connect Crew, Surf Club, and Garden Club. She is also a STEM pathway student and a first-generation college student.

“This scholarship will help me reduce the need to work full-time while I’m in college,” said Hall. “That means I can stay focused on my coursework, graduate on time with less debt, and begin my career in manufacturing sooner.”

“Olivia’s academic achievements and her clear goals for a future in engineering and manufacturing made her an excellent choice for this year’s scholarship,” said Milburn.

Hall is the latest recipient of this scholarship, which is awarded annually. Applicants must be graduating high school seniors in Santa Barbara, Ventura or San Luis Obispo Counties who plan to study Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics in higher education. Applicants should have an excellent academic record. While not requirements, preference is given to applicants who hold an active FCC amateur radio license.

Donations to the scholarship fund and applications by members of the class of 2026 may be submitted at scholarships.sbwireless.org.

The Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation, together with the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club, forms a nonprofit, public benefit organization that develops and supports wireless telecommunications technologies in support of public safety, emergency communications, community service, and scientific research in the Santa Barbara region. More information can be found at http://www.sbarc.org and http://www.sbwireless.org.