SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers will be impacted by traffic control for a pair of events this Summer in Lompoc.

The Lompoc Market will take place on Friday, July 18 and will result in the closure of the westbound left turn pocket to State Route 1 from State Route 246 and a closure of State Route 246 at the intersection with State Route 1 from 12 noon until 9 pm. This closure will occur weekly until December 1.

Traffic control will also be in place on Friday, July 18th with a closure of the intersection State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) from C Street to L Street and State Route 1 (H Street) from Ocean Avenue to Walnut Avenue. These closures will be in place from 3 pm to 9 pm to allow for the Alumni Cruise.

Travelers should plan accordingly during these closures to allow for the Old Town Market and Alumni Cruise.

