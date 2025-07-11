Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Guadalupe, Calif. – A wanted man has been safely apprehended following a standoff at his apartment with his family inside. On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers from the Guadalupe Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at Escalante Meadows in the 1000 block of Escalante Street. The male suspect, later identified as 35-year-old David Urias of Guadalupe, refused to come outside to speak with officers and refused to let his partner and three children exit the residence. Officers also learned that Urias had an outstanding felony no bail warrant for his arrest. Guadalupe Police then requested the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office respond to assist.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with specialty units including K9s, the Special Enforcement Team, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and County Air Support responded to assist. UAS Operators from the Santa Maria Police Department assisted with drone observations as well. After over three hours of negotiations, Urias surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. Urias is being booked at the Northern Branch Jail for his warrant as well as pending on-view charges.

The family members who were trapped in the residence by Urias were not physically harmed.