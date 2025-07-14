I am a concerned citizen in Santa Barbara County regarding the upcoming Fiesta Days 2025.

I do not believe that Hispanics should participate due to the increase in ICE abducting and arresting people, like animals, causing havoc in our community. How is Santa Barbara law enforcement or the mayor going to protect the Hispanic community during this event? And, really, there should be protests instead.

The MAGA government seems to be deleting these hardworking people and sending them to God knows where. We need to stand up in this county and show that we stand up for these people who every year entertain this community with their beautiful Fiesta contributions.

I am against it! 100 percent.