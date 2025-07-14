Your story on the 1st Amendment Auditors harassing people made me laugh when you posted the fictional name one gave you. “Dick Fitzwell”?

Re-read that.

I have learned a lot by watching a few of these auditors across the nation. However, these are not legitimately testing the law. No auditor should ever be intentionally stirring up bad feelings in public.

People may feel intruded upon by their presence, but cameras are everywhere in pubic. At least you know who is behind these cameras even if their names are A-01 and A-02.