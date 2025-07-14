UC Santa Barbara Baseball Standout Tyler Bremner Drafted No. 2 Overall by the Los Angeles Angels

UC Santa Barbara star pitcher Tyler Bremner was selected with the second overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Bremner played three seasons at UCSB after a standout high school career at Scripps Ranch High School in San Diego. He is the all-time career strikeout leader in UCSB history with 295 and now holds the distinction of being the highest-drafted player in program history, surpassing Dillon Tate, who was drafted No. 4 overall in 2015.

UCSB Head Coach Andrew Checketts described Bremner as an organic strike thrower. He was one of the national leaders in strikeout to walk ratio at 5.06.

Bremner boasts a fastball that can reach the high 90s, and according to Checketts, the effectiveness of his changeup against right-handed hitters is one of his standout attributes that will be key at the professional level.

After being selected All-Big West Honorable mention as a freshman, Bremner was named Perfect Game All-America second team in 2024 and 2025.

Bremner is the 68th Gaucho drafted in Checketts’s 14-year tenure, which is the most in the Big West during that time span.