SANTA BARBARA, CA — July 14, 2025—Cottage Health appoints Matthew (Matt) Morgan, MBA, FHFMA, FACHE, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 19, 2025.

Matt brings more than two decades of healthcare financial leadership and a proven ability to drive performance through strategic alignment and data-driven decision-making. Most recently serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Montage Health in Monterey, CA.

Throughout his career, Matt has guided healthcare systems through major growth initiatives, capital projects, payer negotiations and technology rollouts, all while maintaining a strong focus on patient care and financial responsibility.

In his new role, Matt will oversee all aspects of Cottage Health’s financial operations, including budgeting, financial planning, treasury, and accounting. He will serve as a key advisor to Cottage’s executive team and Board of Directors, helping guide decisions that support the organization’s strategic goals and financial sustainability.

Matt holds a Master of Business Administration from California State University Northridge, and a Bachelor of Science in Financial Services from San Diego State University. He is a Fellow of both the Healthcare Financial Management Association (FHFMA) and the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.