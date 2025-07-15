Eggs-traordinary! Santa Barbara Eatery Nabs National PETA Award for Best Breakfast Sandwich

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. — Scrambling for the win! Following a massive spike in bird flu cases, which brought egg prices to an all-time high, and with the next zoonotic disease outbreak potentially right around the corner, PETA is announcing its picks for the nation’s Top Eggsellent Vegan Breakfast Sandwiches—and Santa Barbara’s own Rascal’s Vegan has made the list. The plant-powered restaurant’s mouthwatering Breakfast Sandwich features seasoned tofu, savory Light Life sausage, dairy-free American cheese, and vegan mayo on a warm, toasted English muffin.

“Rascal’s Vegan has created a cracking good sandwich that’s kind to chickens and their customers’ arteries, and bursting with flavor,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “Every winner on PETA’s awards list shows that delicious vegan eggs can start your day right in every way.”

Chickens form complex social structures, dream when they sleep, and worry about the future, just as humans do. But hens used for egg production are crammed together inside wire-floored cages where they don’t even have enough room to spread their wings. Their lives end at the slaughterhouse—often at a fraction of their natural life expectancy.

Every person who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals each year and reduces their own risk of developing heart disease and cancer. PETA’s free vegan starter kit can help those looking to make the switch.

Rascal’s Vegan will receive a framed award certificate from PETA along with bragging rights. Other winners include the Breakfast Sandwich at Huriyali in Charleston, South Carolina; the Renedict at Bouldin Creek Cafe in Austin, Texas; the Smoky Chipotle Bacon & Egg Sandwich at Coco Bistro & Bar in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; the Venetian Breakfast Bagel Sandwich at Hollycake House in East Rochester, New York; the Bac’n, Egg and Cheese Biscuit at Lucky Goose in Albuquerque, New Mexico; the Breakfast Sandwich at Allegro Bakery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and the Vegan Breakfast Wrap at The Eatery of WLFD in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Rascal’s Vegan is located at 432 E. Haley St., Santa Barbara, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—points out thatEvery Animal Is Someone and offers free Empathy Kits for people who need a lesson in kindness. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow PETA on X, Facebook, or Instagram.