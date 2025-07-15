Uncovering Hidden Histories: Tommy Dyo to Share His Japanese American Family’s Legacy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society invites the public to its free monthly meeting on Saturday, July 19, featuring a presentation from family historian Tommy Dyo titled “Dyo and Fukui Journeys: Immigrant Ancestors’ Stories of Courage, Resilience and of Patriots Imprisoned.”

The journeys of Tommy Dyo’s immigrant ancestors are sagas of epic risks, incredible successes, profound setbacks, and the unyielding spirit of Japanese American immigrants. Tommy Dyo, a Yonsei (fourth-generation Japanese immigrant descendant), is deeply committed to preserving Japanese American history, and his passion is rooted in his family’s experiences.

Tommy will share his family stories and historical research about both sets of grandparents and their immigration and Japanese incarceration experience. On his maternal side, his earliest immigrant maternal ancestor arrived in Maui, HI, from Hiroshima, Japan, in 1885. His paternal grandfather immigrated from Sendai, Japan, to Chihuahua, Mexico, in 1906. He was hired by the US government as a “scout” during the Mexican Border War, raised his family in El Paso, TX, and rose to wealth as a silver miner. After losing his fortune due to political events, he settled his family in Carpinteria, CA, before being forcibly removed during WWII.

Tommy’s family history is profoundly marked by World War II. Under Executive Order 9066, his maternal family was incarcerated at the Santa Anita Assembly Center and Heart Mountain Relocation Center. His paternal family was sent from Carpinteria to the Tulare Assembly Center and then to the Gila River Relocation Center. His paternal grandfather endured further transfers to Lordsburg and Santa Fe before the family was finally reunited at the Crystal City Internment Camp in Texas.

About our Speaker

Tommy Dyo has dedicated himself to Christian ministry since 1988. In 2006, he joined Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ), serving as the National Executive Director for Epic Movement until July 2015, when he shifted his focus to developing strategic partnerships and networking. He also consults for various organizations. Tommy grew up in Pasadena, CA and lives in Long Beach, CA with his wife Melissa. They have two adult children, Noah and Mika.

About the Event

The meeting runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church at 21 E. Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara. The presentation will also be available via Zoom with advance registration. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments and informal discussions with the Society’s Special Interest Groups, covering a variety of topics from getting started in genealogy to writing family histories. A short business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by Tommy’s presentation at 11:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. To attend virtually, please register at SBGen.org.

About the Genealogical Society

The mission of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is to help people discover, document, preserve, and share their family histories in California, the United States, and around the world. The Society is an all-volunteer organization with over 500 members, and a 5,000 square foot genealogical research library featuring over 19,000 books and a computer lab with access to nine genealogical subscription websites. Annual memberships start at $40; please visit SBGen.org to learn more about membership benefits, events, presentations, or to become a member.