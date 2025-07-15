I am an 84-year-old lady who believes in women’s rights. What is happening in my home state of California makes me angry and sad.

I believe that policies in my home state that allow transgender students to participate in women’s or girl’s sports are very wrong. Any person born as a male has distinct advantages over anyone born as a female. Males are stronger, have larger lung capacities, and are more muscular. I am glad to see that the Trump administration is challenging this issue under Title IX.

I have a 7-year-old granddaughter and I want her to have fair and equal opportunities in sports. Men and boys should be kept out of women’s and girls sports. And that includes locker rooms.

Wed Jul 16, 2025 | 03:02am
