I am an 84-year-old lady who believes in women’s rights. What is happening in my home state of California makes me angry and sad.

I believe that policies in my home state that allow transgender students to participate in women’s or girl’s sports are very wrong. Any person born as a male has distinct advantages over anyone born as a female. Males are stronger, have larger lung capacities, and are more muscular. I am glad to see that the Trump administration is challenging this issue under Title IX.

I have a 7-year-old granddaughter and I want her to have fair and equal opportunities in sports. Men and boys should be kept out of women’s and girls sports. And that includes locker rooms.