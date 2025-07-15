Thank you for the lovely article regarding the auction of the Edgerly Apartments written by Jean Yamamura and Christina McDermott with photos by Ingrid Bostrom. I’m a more recent tenant than most at the Edgerly, and I hope that we don’t lose this great place to live in downtown Santa Barbara.

I wrote a letter to Cindy Battistone Hill mentioning my main concern regarding the possible sale of our homes — the zero-vacancy situation for rental properties in our town and how the foundation would help us to relocate in such a difficult market. We haven’t received an answer to this question; only a reassurance of some help. But here we are: nearly 200 seniors who have lived and worked in Santa Barbara for decades and now suddenly facing possible evictions.

Despite our age, we’re still vital members of the community and we hope we can remain here.