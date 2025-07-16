City of Carpinteria Announces $10,000 in Emergency Funding to Support Immigrant Community Following Recent ICE Activity

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., July 16, 2025– In response to recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the Carpinteria area, the City of Carpinteria has launched an emergency initiative to support local nonprofits providing critical immigration-related services to affected residents. Following direction from the City Council at a Special Meeting on July 10, 2025, a one-time appropriation of $10,000 was approved to fund organizations offering emergency assistance, legal support, and culturally competent outreach.



The City recognizes that this funding is part of a broader, community-wide response. This funding is intended to strengthen and complement the ongoing efforts of trusted local partners already serving the community.



The City invites eligible community-based nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $2,500 through a newly released Request for Proposals (RFP) titled: Immigration Support Services in the City of Carpinteria.



This funding aims to help local organizations meet the urgent needs of families affected by enforcement activity. It aligns with the City’s ongoing commitment to equity, inclusion, and community resilience, building upon programs such as the Community Services Support Grant (CSSG).



Eligible Services and Organizations

Grants will support services such as:

Direct aid including food distribution, case management, and mental health support;

Immigration-related legal services, including deportation defense and rights education;

Bilingual, culturally relevant outreach and public education.

All services must be delivered in a trauma-informed and culturally sensitive manner. Nonprofits applying must have a demonstrated presence in Carpinteria and be classified as a 501(c)(3) or eligible 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization.



How to Apply

Interested organizations must submit a complete proposal in PDF format via email. The subject line must read:

“Immigration Support Services in the City of Carpinteria”

Proposals must be received no later than Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 11:59pm.

Applications must include a program description, budget, evaluation plan, organizational qualifications, and other required documentation.

The full RFP, including proposal guidelines and eligibility criteria, is available by visiting carpinterica.gov/immigrationsupport



Important Dates:

RFP Released: July 16, 2025

Proposal Deadline: July 30, 2025

Award Notification: August 8, 2025

The City encourages all eligible organizations with a history of supporting immigrant families in Carpinteria to apply. Funding decisions will be based on alignment with service goals, organizational capacity, impact measurement, and budget.



For more information, visit carpinteriaca.gov/immigrationsupport.