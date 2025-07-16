District Attorney Files Murder Charge Against Juvenile in Santa Maria Fourth of July Homicide

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Re: In the Matters of I.H.

Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court Case Numbers: 24JV00275-C

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced today that a Petition has been filed against one juvenile, in connection with the July 4, 2025, murder of a 24-year-old victim in the City of Santa Maria. The juvenile, I.H., is charged with one felony count of First Degree Murder under Penal Code Section 187(a) and is additionally charged with special allegations under Penal Code Section 186.22(b)(1)(C) for a murder committed to promote the activities of a criminal street gang, and for the use of a firearm under Penal Code Sections 12022.53 (d) & 12022.5(a).

The juvenile I.H. was arraigned on July 15, 2025. The next court date is August 7, 2025 in Santa Maria Juvenile Court Department 1.

Detective Juan Rubio led the investigation from the Santa Maria Police Department.