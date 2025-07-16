Stop the killing of wildlife, please.

A list of animals killed by rodenticides: owls, hawks, falcons, turkey vultures, bobcats, mountain lions, coyotes, skunks, opossums and more.

Please do not use rodenticides. I have a pair of kestrels in my yard that fledged three babies, and I also have a roadrunner. They are at risk of being killed by rodenticides. Kestrel populations have declined 69 percent in the Central California coastal area.

I had roadrunners for 20 years and suddenly they disappeared. I suspect they were poisoned. The other day for the first time in 10 years I saw a roadrunner in my yard.

I would be grateful for your help to promote a no poison environment.