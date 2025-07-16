Old Mission Santa Barbara and St. Barbara Parish Announce Campaign to Build ADA-Compliant Ramp to Historic Mission Church

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — July 16th, 2025 — Old Mission Santa Barbara and St. Barbara Parish at Old Mission Santa Barbara are collaborating on a major effort to increase accessibility to the Mission church through the installation of an ADA-compliant ramp. The project aims to provide easier access while remaining in harmony with the historic church’s iconic architecture.

The new ramp will allow individuals of all abilities to enter the church with greater dignity and ease. The structure has been carefully designed to complement the historic architecture of the Mission, including stonework sourced from the same quarry as the original façade. The ramp will be located to the right of the Mission church and will provide discreet and seamless access for all. As part of the project, the landing directly in front of the church doors will also be resurfaced to ensure a safe entry experience.

“This place of all places should be the most accessible,” said longtime parishioner Elizabeth “Day Day” Chenoweth. “If you think about it, it’s one of the biggest ‘stars’ in Santa Barbara — religiously, yes, but also for the whole city.”

The project is expected to cost $1.1 million. Through generous community donations, nearly 60% of the total has already been raised. Old Mission Santa Barbara and St. Barbara Parish are now calling on the wider community to help close the remaining funding gap.

“I invite everyone to consider helping us achieve this significant goal of access for all people to this iconic and sacred site,” said Father Joe Schwab, president of Old Mission Santa Barbara, Inc. “This is another way of saying that we are a people of welcome and hospitality.”

“We’re at forty-plus years of failed attempts, scrapped plans, more pleading, numerous falls, and people going elsewhere to avoid the hassle,” said Father Dan. “We’re finally getting it done!”

Frank Schipper Construction Co. has been selected to carry out the work, with construction scheduled to begin in fall 2025.

“The front of the Mission — and particularly the front steps — are an iconic element not only for our church but for the entire community of Santa Barbara,” said Fred L. Sweeney, AIA emeritus. “We will know we’ve been successful with this design if those who need assistance are able to use it, and if the ramp disappears into the background of one of the most famous facades in California.”

Two Organizations, One Shared Vision

While Old Mission Santa Barbara and St. Barbara Parish are separate nonprofit entities, both are guided by Franciscan traditions and values. Old Mission Santa Barbara, Inc. owns and maintains the church and surrounding property, serving as steward of the historic site. St. Barbara Parish, which is part of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, uses the church for religious services including Mass, weddings, funerals, and other sacraments. Together, the two organizations work in partnership to ensure the Mission remains a place of spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the Santa Barbara community.

To learn more about the project or donate, please visit http://www.santabarbaramission.org/ada-ramp