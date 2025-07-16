Santa Barbara Soaring Association Celebrates 50 Years of Hang Gliding at Elings Flight Park

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — On Saturday, August 2nd from noon to 6PM, the Santa Barbara Soaring Association (SBSA) invites the public to celebrate 50 years of free flight at the iconic Elings Park training hill—the longest continuously used hang gliding site in the United States.

This family-friendly event is free and open to all ages, offering a chance to experience up-close the world of hang gliding and paragliding. The celebration will feature live flight demonstrations by local pilots, historical exhibits, and $25 tandem discovery flights with certified instructors—perfect for anyone curious about taking to the sky.

Elings Park has been a gateway to flight since the early 1970’s when hang gliding was in its infancy. Smooth, reliable sea breeze and forgiving terrain have made it one of the finest training hills in the world. Over the past five decades, the SBSA club estimates more than 10,000 pilots have flown over half a million flights from its south facing slope.

As the 1975 Autumn issue of Santa Barbara Magazine observed:

“Due to its affinity with both the ocean and mountains, hang gliding has taken up residence on the South Coast, bringing with it all the fervor reminiscent of surfing in the sixties. Like surfing, it is a classic case of man’s interaction with the elements of nature. Whereas surfers ride the water, hang gliders fly the air.”

Santa Barbara’s unique geography—where mountains meet the sea—has made it a natural home for free flight. Along the coast, sites like Bates and the Douglas Preserve and More Mesa allow pilots to soar using ridge lift created by ocean wind rising up the bluffs. In the mountains, launch sites from East Camino and Gibraltar allow pilots to access thermal lift for higher and longer flights. Pilots commonly reach altitudes above 5000’ and fly the Santa Ynez range to landings sites at East Beach and Carpinteria. Days with epic conditions have allowed pilots to fly as far as Palmdale and Pasadena. This unique blend of coastal and inland conditions has made the region a magnet for both beginners and world-class pilots.

That spirit still soars today. The 50th anniversary celebration is not just about honoring the past—it’s about inviting a new generation of pilots to be part of Santa Barbara’s rich free-flight legacy.

Event will be accessible from the south entrance to Elings Park – 2550 Cliff Drive. For more information, visit sbsa.info.