When asked if Donald “Lord of the Lies” Trump was required to uphold the Constitution, Attorney General Pam Bondi responded that judges who ruled against Trump (even those he appointed) are “deranged.” Her non-answer was deliberately evasive, but totally predictable. She’s a shameless bootlicker who sees herself, not as attorney general, but as Trump’s personal lawyer and will not say or do anything that might upset this petulant, boorish man-child.

In testimony before Congress, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, was asked if he was recommending the measles vaccine or not. He said, “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me.” Amen to that! When asked the same question about chicken pox and polio vaccines, he avoided giving a direct answer by saying, “My opinions on vaccines are irrelevant.” If RFK Jr. believes his views on vaccines and other health issues are irrelevant, then he clearly doesn’t know the function of the department he allegedly leads.

When Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was asked if he would abide by court rulings, he ducked. Is it ever okay for soldiers to shoot unarmed protesters? He dodged.

The former Fox Entertainment pub crawler was apparently too wasted to express a coherent thought. So sad! Clearly, “Piña Colada Pete” should be in detox, not the DOD.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump promised not to consider DEI when making Cabinet selections. He would hire only the best and the brightest. Instead, he chose a nest of vipers based solely on their uncompromising devotion … to him. They have, without exception, failed to demonstrate minimal competence or even a trace of integrity. Trump had set the ethics bar incredibly low and yet they managed to slither under it. This should surprise no one. They are, after all, snakes. It’s their nature.