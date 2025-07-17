Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., July 17, 2025– The City of Carpinteria’s Code Compliance and Animal Control team has confirmed evidence of probable bear activity in the area of Cameo Street and Casitas Pass Road, following a resident report and on-site investigation. At approximately 2:00 PM on July 17, 2025 Code Compliance officials confirmed the presence of likely bear droppings, indicating a recent visit by likely a black bear.



The area near Cameo Street and Casitas Pass Road backs up into ranch land and open space, which provides a natural corridor for wildlife movement — including black bears.



The City was informed today, July 17, 2025. During the report, the property owner shared that chickens were attacked on the nights of July 15 and July 16. While there were no visual sightings of the bear during those nights, the property owner noted having seen a bear in the same general area within the past year.



Both the property owner and City officials have contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which has been notified of the situation and is aware of ongoing bear activity in the region.



“We’re grateful to the resident who promptly reported this and we encourage others to do the same,” said David Hernandez, Code Compliance Supervisor. “Community awareness is key to managing wildlife interactions safely and responsibly.”



Residents are urged to take the following precautions:

Secure trash and compost bins

Bring pet food and bird feeders indoors

Keep small animals and pets inside during nighttime hours

Never approach or attempt to feed a bear or other wild animal

The City will continue to work with Fish and Wildlife and local property owners to monitor activity and provide updates as needed.



To report bear activity, please contact:

City of Carpinteria Code Compliance and Animal Control

(805) 755-4418

For emergencies always dial 911.