Carpinteria, CA – [July 16, 2025] – A historic dining hall was repurposed into one of the most magnetic destinations on the Cate School campus.

In partnership with Tangram Interiors and Blackbird Architects, Cate School has unveiled the newly reimagined Inquiry Collaborative, a dynamic academic hub where students come to collaborate, recharge, explore, and create.

The two-story, 16,000-square-foot building includes media and technology studios, classrooms, a ceramics studio, study pods, offices, a double-height terraced reading and lecture space, and the school’s library collection.

More than a design refresh, this project signals a shift in how students experience academics and collaboration at one of the nation’s most respected boarding schools.

Working closely with Tangram’s education-focused furniture team and Blackbird Architects, Cate School brought a bold vision to life: a flexible, inspiring learning environment that supports academic discovery and collaborative exploration.

The design process centered around versatility, comfort, and a sense of belonging. Tangram and Cate worked hand-in-hand to select elements that encourage students to use the space in their own way—modular furniture, warm lighting, bold color palettes, and inviting textures that give the Inquiry CoLab an unmistakable energy.

As Tristin Kranenburg, Tangram Sales Director, explained: “We weren’t just designing furniture layouts—we were helping to shape how students experience academic inquiry. Every design choice had to answer a single question: Will this environment support and inspire learning?”

The finished space includes:

Flexible seating zones for everything from solo study to casual group meetups

A dedicated AV and digital media lab that's always buzzing

that’s always buzzing Warm, tactile materials that echo the natural beauty of Cate’s coastal campus

The revitalized CoLab exemplifies Cate School’s dedication to providing spaces that align with contemporary educational values while honoring the distinct culture of the campus.

