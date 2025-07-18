Carpinteria Community Pool Hosts Open House to Share Facility Repair Needs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., July 17, 2025– The Carpinteria Community Pool invites the public to an informal Community Open House on Monday, July 21, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., to learn more about the facility’s current condition and long-term maintenance needs.

Built in 1989, the pool has served the community for over 35 years. As the facility ages, it requires focused repair and upkeep to continue operating safely and effectively into the future. This event is an opportunity for community members to explore some of the behind-the-scenes infrastructure and view photos and equipment related to needed repairs.

“This open house is an opportunity for community members to better understand the current condition of the pool and the types of repairs it may need in the future,” said Jeanette Gant, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. “We’re still in the very early stages—there are no design or funding plans in place—but we believe it’s important to keep the public informed as we begin assessing the long-term needs of this valued community resource.”

To stay informed about the Carpinteria Community Pool and future updates, visit https://cityofcarp.co/poolproject and sign up for email notifications.

Event Details:

What: Carpinteria Community Pool Open House

When: Monday, July 21, 2025 | 4:30–6:00 p.m.

Where: Carpinteria Community Pool, 5305 Carpinteria Avenue