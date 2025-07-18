City of Santa Barbara Opens Cultural Arts Grants Program 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The City of Santa Barbara is now accepting applications for its Cultural Arts Grants. The program will distribute nearly $250,000 to provide free arts access for underserved communities, increase the sustainability of local arts organizations, and produce local events and festivals. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on August 15, 2025. More information is available at sbac.ca.gov/city-grants.

“For decades, this program has helped ensure that everyone in our community can access the arts,” said Darrell McNeill, Chair of the City Arts Advisory Committee. “It’s a powerful reminder that public investment in the arts strengthens connection, creativity, and equity.”

Funding will support projects and programs taking place between January 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027. Organizations must have nonprofit 501(c)(3) status or a nonprofit fiscal sponsor and attend an informational workshop to be eligible to apply. The next workshop will take place on August 5, 2025, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. via Zoom. For workshop registration, grant guidelines, eligibility requirements, and the online application portal, visit sbac.ca.gov/city-grants.

Eligible nonprofits may apply for one of the following programs:

Community Arts (CA): Serving youth and underserved communities, with a maximum request of $6,000.

Serving youth and underserved communities, with a maximum request of $6,000. Organizational Development (OD): Strengthening the capacity of nonprofit arts groups, with a maximum request of $15,000.

Strengthening the capacity of nonprofit arts groups, with a maximum request of $15,000. Community Events & Festivals (EF): Catalyzing events that enhance Santa Barbara’s cultural and economic vitality, with a maximum request of $15,000.

The Cultural Arts Grants are funded and supported by the City of Santa Barbara. Applications are reviewed by the City Arts Advisory Committee and Community Events & Festivals Committee. Grant administration is facilitated by the County Office of Arts and Culture. For more than 30 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for Santa Barbara arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives, and projects.

About the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture (SBCOAC) serves as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs. The SBCOAC represents a remarkable longstanding partnership between the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara and serves as a State-Local Partner of the California Arts Council. Through robust public-private partnerships, the SBCOAC seeks to support and catalyze art, culture, and creative expression. For more information, visit http://www.sbac.ca.gov