Corque Hotel in Solvang Joins Marriott Bonvoy as the Newest Addition to the Tribute Portfolio Brand

July 17, 2025 (Santa Ynez, California) – Corque Hotel, a charming, premier property located in the heart of Solvang, California, is proud to announce it has joined Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio.

Corque Hotel, which is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of brands.

As one of Marriott’s fastest growing full-service brands, the Tribute Portfolio is a global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design, sincere service, and vibrant social scenes. With more than 155 hotels in over 30 countries, each Tribute Portfolio hotel has its own unique personality and point of view, allowing them to create an emotional connection with guests – one that evokes an indie spirit and speaks to the importance of human connection among today’s travelers.

“We are excited to begin this new journey as a unique property within Marriott’s growing Tribute Portfolio,” said Scott Gold, Executive Director of Hospitality for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Our new partnership with Marriott makes Corque Hotel an even more enjoyable, go-to hotel to stay at while visiting the Danish Capital of America.”

Conveniently located at 400 Alisal Road in Solvang, straddling the line between Santa Ynez wine country and the Danish-inspired charm of Solvang, the 122-room Corque Hotel delights in unexpected ways. Beyond its doors, you are just steps away from the rich, cultural joys of Solvang. A special destination itself, Solvang’s Danish history and architecture captures the imagination, seemingly transporting you halfway around the world. While touring the area, allow yourself to explore the expansive beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley, peppered with vineyards and horse ranches along its rolling hills. Corque Hotel embodies an elevated sense of relaxation, allowing its guests to simply breathe and just be. No agendas. No judgments. Just an extended departure from the everyday. A true escape, celebrating life while living in the moment. From the hotel’s vibrant and thoughtfully designed rooms to its attentive staff, who work to not only surprise but anticipate needs before they become “asks,” your comfort is their calling card.

Corque Hotel’s rooms boast several amenities, including pillowtop beds, down comforters, Egyptian cotton sheets, refrigerators, LCD televisions with cable programming and much more. Outside, the hotel’s heated outdoor pool and spa tub are guest favorites, complete with loungers, cabanas, upbeat music and oversized poolside games. You’ll also find complimentary WiFi, banquet and event space, lobby lounge with fireplace, business center, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage and free self-parking onsite.

Next door to Corque Hotel is the “accessible to eclectic” food offerings of Craft House at Corque, with everything from shared plates, salads, burgers, sandwiches and pizza to heartier choices like filet mignon, prime rib and halibut.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ holdings also include the AAA Four Diamond-rated Chumash Casino Resort Hotel in Santa Ynez and The Hadsten Solvang, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 2,000 residents of Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is located in Santa Barbara County, California. Its reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government in 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.

For additional information, please visit http://www.marriott.com/sbahs.

About Tribute Portfolio®

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With over 155 hotels in over 30 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Ermita in Cartagena and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Bellyard in Atlanta and Hotel Riomar in Ibiza, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. For more information, please visit http://www.tributeportfolio.com and stay connected on Instagram, X, and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.