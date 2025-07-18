Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) wants to reassure our community that no proof of citizenship is required to receive care at any of our five health centers throughout the county. We continue to operate under our current policies and procedures, providing safe, equitable, and confidential services to all patients as we do not inquire about immigration status.

While recent federal policy announcements have caused concern and confusion for many in our community, we want to emphasize that no formal implementation guidelines have been issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at this time.

As such, there are no changes to the way our health centers operate or the services we provide.

“We are committed to serving every individual who walks through our doors with compassion and respect,” said Mouhanad Hammami, Director of County Health. “Public health depends on everyone feeling safe enough to seek care. Our health centers are safe places where patient privacy and rights are protected.”

County Health is actively exploring alternative ways to expand access to care for all families, especially our immigrant and indigenous communities. To better serve our communities, our health care centers offer a range of flexible and culturally responsive options, including a Walk-in Clinic in Santa Maria, Behavioral Health Telehealth appointments, and Mixteco voiceovers for our Mixteco-speaking populations.

If you have any concerns about attending your appointment in person due to recent events, please contact us. In some cases, we may be able to offer a phone appointment instead. County Health urges all community members to continue accessing the medical and preventive care services they need.

For more information about services and health center locations, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/2150/Health-Care-Centers or call the following health center near you.

Santa Maria Health Care Center

2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria, CA 93455

+1 805-346-7230

Lompoc Health Care Center

301 N R St, Lompoc, CA 93436

+1 805-737-6400

Santa Barbara Health Care Center

345 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

+1 805-681-5488

Franklin Health Care Center

1136 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

+1 805-568-2099

Carpinteria Health Care Center

931 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

+1 805-560-1050