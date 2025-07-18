Daliah

Daliah is the kind of dog who hears “let’s go out” and assumes you mean to the couch. She is three years old, big on naps, and thinks walking is fine… as long as there’s a snack at the end. Daliah isn’t really a dog-park gal. More of a “no thank you, I’ve seen enough” type. She doesn’t mind other dogs, as long as they also enjoy keeping to themselves and respecting the five-foot rule.

Dahlia is sweet, mellow, and perfectly content to keep things quiet. If you’ve been looking for a low-maintenance best friend with soulful eyes and excellent boundaries, Daliah might just be your girl.

Come meet her at the Santa Barbara Campus. Just bring treats. And maybe a blanket. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Bailey















This lady guinea-pig is not just a pretty face and gorgeous swirly, tri-colored coat. She is refined and gentle and, having lost her female companion, is looking for a devoted human and perhaps even another nice lady piggie to love and live with. She is one of only 3 females at BUNS right now so don’t wait to come meet her!

Domingo









This young male is an exceptionally fun and friendly rabbit. He is a dutch/rex mix breed and was rescued from an area near Domingo’s restaurant in Goleta.. He is an active but easy-going fellow who will not be long at BUNS before some lucky adopter takes him home—here’s hoping it will be you!

Come meet Bailey, Domingo and many other sweet furries at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m.and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.