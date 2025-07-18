Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, July 16, 2025 – One of Goleta’s favorite events is just one month away! Celebrate the end of summer by joining us on Saturday, August 16 for the 2025 Goleta Dam Dinner. Bring your family and friends and head down to the scenic Lake Los Carneros Dam from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Watch this video invite in English and Spanish for more details. New this year, there will be a bike valet for those who want to ride to the event.

The Dam Dinner is a popular Goleta event bringing together neighbors and friends. Tables and chairs are set along the dam with breathtaking views of Lake Los Carneros and the mountains. Bring your own picnic dinner and beverages or purchase food at the event from AR Catering. Enjoy live bluegrass music courtesy of the Salt Martians. Commemorate the event with a Dam Dinner t-shirt. Bring the kids to this family-friendly event – there will be face painters and Kona Ice.

As a reminder, the City has a plastic reduction ordinance in place, and we ask you to please not bring single-use plastics. As a free gift to you, attendees will receive a reusable travel utensil set to use and keep courtesy of the City of Goleta. Learn more about Plastic Free Goleta here: http://www.cityofgoleta.org/plasticfreegoleta. #GoGreenGoleta

To get to the event, enter off N. La Patera Lane or Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Wear walking shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets windy. Please do not bring pets, service animals are allowed.

The complimentary bike valet will allow attendees to ride their scooters, bikes or e-bikes to the event and have a safe and convenient place to park them. SB MOVE staff and volunteers will keep watch and help attendees retrieve their vehicles at the end of the event. The bike valet will be placed near the N. La Patera Lane entrance next to the AR Catering food truck.

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is organized by the City of Goleta and Goleta Valley Historical Society with special thanks to Big Hammer Lures, Devereux, Fuel Depot & The Point Market, MarBorg, and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

See you August 16 at the #BestDamDinner!