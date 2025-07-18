Into the Blue: Exploring the Marine Abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel Through the Lens of Adam Ernster

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Killer Whale | Credit: Adam Ernster

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is proud to welcome Adam Ernster, wildlife cameraman and naturalist, to its Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. His talk, titled “Marine Diversity & Abundances throughout the Santa Barbara Channel,” will showcase the extraordinary biodiversity just off the Santa Barbara coast and highlight the critical role the Channel plays in global ocean ecosystems. A pre-lecture reception for SBMM members will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Tickets: Free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators with a valid school ID or email. Purchase tickets here or call (805) 456-8750.

For the past eight years, Ernster has worked in the Santa Barbara Channel as a captain, wildlife naturalist, and award-winning cameraman. During this time, he has documented incredible scenes—from blue whales, the largest animals on Earth, to vast pods of dolphins stretching across the horizon. His presentation will explore how the region’s rare convergence of ocean currents, seasonal temperatures, and island geography creates ideal conditions for marine megafauna to flourish.

“The Santa Barbara Channel is a truly wild place,” said Ernster. “Its richness and abundance never cease to amaze me. Each trip out feels like entering a different world—and I’m honored to share that world with others.”

This event offers attendees a rare and immersive glimpse into one of the most ecologically significant marine environments on the planet. Ernster’s talk will be accompanied by breathtaking visuals and personal stories, shedding light on what makes the Channel so biologically productive—and why it must be protected.

“Adam’s work captures the essence of what we strive to teach at SBMM—that the Santa Barbara Channel is not only beautiful, but globally significant,” said SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga. “His stunning footage and storytelling remind us why protecting this region is so important—especially as we celebrate 25 years of connecting people to the ocean.”

“This is a rare opportunity for our community to experience the Channel through the eyes of someone who has explored its wonders day in and day out,” added SBMM Director of Education Lis Perry. “Adam’s presentation will engage both the heart and the mind, and we hope it inspires more people to learn about and care for our coastal environment.”

About the Speaker

Adam Ernster is a professional wildlife cameraman specializing in marine life, with a focus on whales, dolphins, and sharks. His work has taken him from the Pacific Northwest to Baja California, capturing powerful stories from our planet’s oceans. A graduate of UC Santa Barbara with a degree in environmental science, Ernster’s footage has been featured in acclaimed productions by PBS, National Geographic, and the BBC. His mission is to inspire awe and stewardship by connecting people to the ocean’s wonders.

This event is part of SBMM’s Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series, which brings together experts, authors, and adventurers from across the maritime world to share their stories, research, and passion for the sea.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about visiting the museum, please visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404.

Most individuals attending the lecture will be able to find seats on the main floor. When overflow seating becomes necessary due to larger than normal attendance, guests are invited to view the lecture from the museum’s Munger Theater. All lecture seating is first come, first served. SBMM members are invited to enjoy a pre-lecture reception from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., which provides early access to the event. Learn more about becoming a member.

The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L Morrisroe.

About SBMM:

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum inspires people to celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and understand the importance of our rich maritime history. As SBMM celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, the museum continues to offer dynamic exhibits, hands-on learning, and community programs that illuminate our deep connections with the sea. Learn more at sbmm.org.