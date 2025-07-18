Mind the Gap Art Benefit Comes to CAW This Weekend

Mind the Gap, a community event to benefit the Starfish Connection, will take place on Saturday, July 19, at the Community Arts Workshop for its second year. The day will consist of an art market, music, food, and a gallery show that will remain up until July 24. “It’s just going to be a fun, free, family event,” said Vanae Rivera, Mind the Gap founder.

Rivera started Mind the Gap to bring the community together, highlight mindfulness, and bring awareness to the nonprofit, Starfish Connection. The nonprofit’s goal is to empower individuals through rapid-response funding to assist people in preventing crises such as eviction, hunger, utility shutoffs, or other destabilizing events that are occurring or are imminent.

At last year’s event, Rivera saw how it informed the community about what Starfish Connection could offer them, “It raised a lot of awareness to people in the community that could actually use help from them, but nobody really knows of them or that they offer this sort of thing.” The Starfish Connection is there for the community for the unforeseen life events such as a broken-down car or a death in the family.

An important aspect of this event to Rivera is to not only support the Starfish Connection but to uplift art and get the community involved, “We’re really promoting art and creativity and allowing people to participate.” From real live painting with professional artists to a community sidewalk garden, Rivera found ways to make this free event accessible and fun for the entire community.

Local food vendors to be featured are Rascal’s Vegan and Del Pueblo Café. A beer garden sponsored by Validation Ale will also be present for attendees to enjoy. A few of the art vendors include Alchemy Dyes, Petal to the Metal, Summerland Leather Co., and a photobooth by Cher This Moment.

For more information, see sbcaw.org/upcoming.