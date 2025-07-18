Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, July 17, 2025 – Parks and Recreation Month is in its final stretch with the last day on Thursday, July 31! Whether you prefer to be active and go on a hike or learn to play pickleball, or choose something more laid back like a picnic or beach day, the City’s activity calendar has something for everyone. Check out our 31 days of activities, available in English and Spanish. You can also pick up a Parks and Recreation Month activity book for school-aged children before the end of the month at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Avenue), GVL Express (6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105), the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) or download it from the City’s website at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/prm.

It’s been a great month so far and we still have three free clinics coming up! Join us for Intro to Pickleball, Youth Pickleball Open Play or Drop-in Pickup Soccer. To sign up, email lmendoza-diaz@cityofgoleta.org and please include your name, age, email, phone number and the day you are registering for.

Youth Pickleball Open Play

Wednesday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Evergreen Park (Evergreen Drive & Brandon Drive)

Drop-in Pick-Up Soccer

Thursday, July 24 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave)



Sunday, July 27 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Goleta Community Center Courts (5679 Hollister Ave)

We hope Parks and Recreation Month reminds our community of all there is to do right here in our own backyard and that you take some time to enjoy being outside. Thanks for helping us appreciate our parks, recreation and open spaces and the important role they play in the quality of life we enjoy in Goleta.

Keep up-to-date on Parks and Recreation Month by visiting our webpage.