Santa Barbara County Launches Free Electric Appliance Giveaway to Promote Healthier Homes

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –The County of Santa Barbara is launching the Green Appliance Giveaway to provide eligible residents with free, easy-to-install electric appliances aimed at improving indoor air quality, daily comfort, and energy efficiency with no home retrofits required.

Through this initiative, selected households will be able to choose from a menu of plug-in appliances, valued at up to $500 per household. That includes items such as induction cooktops, portable and window-mounted heat pumps, electric kettles, and Instant Pots.

“This program is a win-win—it helps families live in healthier, more comfortable homes while also supporting our County’s climate goals,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors Laura Capps. “By replacing gas-powered appliances with clean electric options, we’re delivering tangible climate solutions and investing in our community’s well-being and in a more sustainable future.”

Appliances can be delivered directly to individuals or available for pick-up at local community hubs. Applications are open now and must be submitted by August 22, 2025.

Eligibility is based on residence in a designated priority community or enrollment in public assistance programs such as CalFresh, WIC, LIHEAP, or Medi-Cal.

Funding for the pilot was approved by the Board of Supervisors in order to reduce fossil fuel usage and improve quality of life for underserved households. The County hopes the program’s success will pave the way for expanded offerings in collaboration with other agencies and funding sources.

“We’re proud to lead with a program that addresses both climate change and equity,” said Chair Capps. “It’s about making climate action personal, practical, and accessible for every resident.”

Residents can apply online or by submitting a completed application via email to sustainability@countyofsb.org. Supplies are limited and not all applicants may be selected initially, though additional distributions may be available in the future. For more information and to access the application, visit countyofsb.org/sustainability or contact sustainability@countyofsb.org.