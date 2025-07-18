Santa Barbara County Master Plan for Aging Approved by County Board of Supervisors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on July 15, 2025, approved the Santa Barbara County Master Plan for Aging 2025 – 2030, a comprehensive five-year roadmap designed to strengthen support for older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers countywide. Rooted in community input and local data, the plan provides a strategic framework to improve quality of life and address the growing needs of an aging population.

The Plan highlights four central priorities: awareness of community resources, caregiving, housing and homelessness, and access to healthcare and community services—including transportation, behavioral health, nutrition, and long-term care.

The Plan reflects a growing recognition of the challenges and disparities faced by aging residents across the county, especially as one in four residents is expected to be over the age of 60 by 2030. It outlines goals and objectives to ensure that people of all ages and abilities can live with health, safety, and dignity.

The Plan builds on a strong local foundation of services, while identifying key areas for system improvement. It emphasizes the need for a coordinated, countywide response to address long-standing service gaps, growing demand, and equity challenges.

A Demographic Shift with Local Consequences

Santa Barbara County is experiencing a rapid increase in its aging population. By 2060, the number of residents aged 60 and older is expected to grow by 32%, with significant impacts on housing, caregiving, and healthcare. Among older adults:

33% live with a disability

20% are at risk of developing dementia

70% will need long-term care during their lifetime

Over 30% experience economic hardship

“Local demographics illustrate a need for proactive planning to ensure older adults and people with disabilities can age in place with access to vital resources,” shared Barbara Finch, Adult & Aging Network Director. “This five-year plan seeks to continue building a path for older adults today and into the future.”

Plan Objectives and Priorities

The local plan complements California’s statewide Master Plan for Aging and focuses on critical local issues:

Housing and Homelessness – Increasing age-friendly housing options and addressing the high rate of homelessness among adults 55+.

– Increasing age-friendly housing options and addressing the high rate of homelessness among adults 55+. Caregiving – Expanding support for unpaid caregivers and improving caregiver workforce development.

– Expanding support for unpaid caregivers and improving caregiver workforce development. Healthcare Access – Enhancing culturally responsive, community-based care services.

– Enhancing culturally responsive, community-based care services. Information and Navigation – Improving visibility and use of resources such as 211 and the Aging & Disability Resource Center.

Community Engagement and Leadership

The Plan was shaped through extensive community engagement. Over the past two years, the Adult and Aging Network (AAN), and dozens of community partners held focus groups, surveys, and listening sessions to understand the needs of older adults and caregivers—especially from underserved populations including Spanish speakers, individuals with disabilities, and Black/African American residents.

Their feedback revealed significant challenges related to affordability, language access, transportation, and isolation, which directly informed the goals and strategies outlined in the plan.

Implementation and Next Steps

Now that the plan has been approved, the Adult and Aging Network will lead implementation in partnership with County departments, nonprofit agencies, and individuals with lived experience. Annual reviews will assess progress and adjust strategies to ensure continued relevance and impact. The plan is designed to align with state and federal initiatives and to leverage existing partnerships and funding opportunities.

The Santa Barbara County Master Plan for Aging 2025-2030, marks a major milestone in Santa Barbara County’s commitment to becoming an age- and disability-friendly region for all residents.

To read the full Santa Barbara County Master Plan for Aging 2025–2030, visit http://www.sbcaan.org/master-plan-for-aging.html.

About AAN: AAN was created in 1999 as an advisory body to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on issues relating to older adults and people with disabilities. AAN improves the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities in Santa Barbara County by facilitating connection, collaboration, coordination of services, education, and advocacy among stakeholders and service providers.