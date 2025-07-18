Santa Barbara Trapeze and LEAP Invite the Community to a Free Day of Flying, Food, and Family Fun

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

Santa Barbara, Calif., July 18, 2025 — LEAP: Learn • Engage • Advocate • Partner and Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. are teaming up for a free, family-friendly celebration featuring flying trapeze and delicious food on Saturday, July 26th. The event will feature free parkour, tiny flyers (ages 3 – 5) and flying trapeze experiences for all ages and abilities, delicious Jamaican food provided by Kool Runningz, music, and hands-on opportunities to learn about LEAP’s comprehensive approach to family support, from early childhood education to community resources.

“We’re thrilled to invite the Santa Barbara community to fly with us and learn about the powerful ways that supporting families can change entire communities,” said Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP. “This is exactly the kind of event we love—joyful, community-centered, and welcoming to all. We want people to come, have fun, and get to know the work we do. When families are supported, kids do better, and the whole community benefits. That’s what this is about.”

“At Santa Barbara Trapeze, we’re all about building confidence, community, and fun,” said Shane Weaver, Co-Founder of Santa Barbara Trapeze. “Partnering with LEAP gives us the chance to support a mission we care deeply about – creating communities where children and families can thrive – while opening our rig to the community for a free day of flying.”

LEAP’s work spans the Central Coast, addressing both immediate family needs and the systems that impact them. Through its trauma-informed Children’s Centers, LEAP provides high-quality early care and education for children ages 3 months to 5 years at three locations, including its newest site in Lompoc. LEAP’s Family Resource Center offers wraparound support, including diaper distributions, parenting classes, educational webinars, help accessing vital programs like CalFresh and Medi-Cal, and much more. By working in partnership with local leaders, parents, and educators, LEAP focuses on long-term change that builds healthier, more resilient communities.

This free community event is open to all and will take place from 3:00-6:00 pm at Santa Barbara Trapeze located at Plaza Vera Cruz, 131 E Haley St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Pre-registration is highly encouraged using the link below: https://go.sbtrapeze.com/sbtc_leap_communityevent

Come fly, eat, learn, and help build stronger families and communities.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. – Plaza Vera Cruz, 131 E Haley St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.leapcentralcoast.org

About Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. is a community-centered aerial arts and acrobatics school focused on empowerment through movement. From flying trapeze and aerial silks to parkour and circus arts, SB Trapeze offers exciting, inclusive programs that inspire confidence and build community through joyful physical expression. Visit sbtrapeze.com for more information.