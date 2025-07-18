Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore Honored as Prosecutor of the Year at MADD Tri-Counties Recognition Awards

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office proudly announces that Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore has been selected as Prosecutor of the Year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Tri-Counties. She will be recognized at the 2025 MADD Tri-Counties Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition Awards Ceremony on July 17, 2025.

Sr. DDA Whitmore is being honored for her deep commitment to holding impaired drivers accountable and for her dedication to protecting the public. She is widely regarded as the District Attorney’s Office’s leading expert on DUI fatalities in Northern Santa Barbara County.

She makes herself available to law enforcement around the clock, offering legal guidance and investigative support in cases involving DUI-related injury and death. In addition to her courtroom work, she mentors fellow prosecutors and plays a key role in improving DUI case handling across the office.

Among her most significant cases is the prosecution of Javier Cortes, who was driving over 90 miles per hour with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 when he crashed into another vehicle, tragically killing 17-year-old Madison Coleman and 20-year-old Monique Gonzalez. Cortes pled guilty to murder. Sr. DDA Whitmore also successfully prosecuted Laura Mae Gish, who was under the influence of methamphetamine while driving an Amtrak bus that crashed and caused serious injuries to multiple passengers.

She is currently prosecuting several additional DUI-related murder cases and continues to fight to ensure justice for victims and to keep dangerous drivers off the road.

“Madison’s passion for justice, her dedication to victims, and her relentless pursuit of accountability set her apart,” said District Attorney John T. Savrnoch. “We are incredibly proud of her work and grateful for MADD’s recognition of her contributions.”