The City was awarded a “Safe Streets and Roads for All,” planning grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a Safe Streets for All Action Plan. This Action Plan aims to identify safety improvements that will prevent traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries within the city while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all.

Surveys were sent to families of school-aged children to help identify opportunities for improving walking and biking routes to schools.

Take the Survey

The Plan will be completed by 2026, and will include:

Maps of completed and funded infrastructure improvements along the City’s existing Vision Zero High-Priority Corridors.

Updated safety analysis to identify necessary changes or additions to the City’s Vision Zero High Priority Corridors.

Equity impact assessments of traffic collision data, proposed projects, and strategies to identify communities that are disproportionately affected by traffic collisions and underserved by safe infrastructure.

Community and stakeholder engagement and collaboration to ensure engineering solutions are addressing their concerns and to increase support for critical safety infrastructure projects.

Updated policies and processes to improve prioritization of transportation safety.

Safety countermeasures to reflect best practices that could be easily incorporated with pavement maintenance, City capital, and/or land development projects.

Short, mid, and long-term projects to improve safety.

Preliminary survey and cost estimates to prepare for future funding opportunities.

Updated Safe Routes to School Maps and identify additional safety enhancements along the routes.

For additional information, visit Safe Streets for All Action Plan.