The City was awarded a “Safe Streets and Roads for All,” planning grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a Safe Streets for All Action Plan. This Action Plan aims to identify safety improvements that will prevent traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries within the city while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all.
Surveys were sent to families of school-aged children to help identify opportunities for improving walking and biking routes to schools.

The Plan will be completed by 2026, and will include:

  • Maps of completed and funded infrastructure improvements along the City’s existing Vision Zero High-Priority Corridors.
  • Updated safety analysis to identify necessary changes or additions to the City’s Vision Zero High Priority Corridors.
  • Equity impact assessments of traffic collision data, proposed projects, and strategies to identify communities that are disproportionately affected by traffic collisions and underserved by safe infrastructure.
  • Community and stakeholder engagement and collaboration to ensure engineering solutions are addressing their concerns and to increase support for critical safety infrastructure projects.
  • Updated policies and processes to improve prioritization of transportation safety.
  • Safety countermeasures to reflect best practices that could be easily incorporated with pavement maintenance, City capital, and/or land development projects.
  • Short, mid, and long-term projects to improve safety.
  • Preliminary survey and cost estimates to prepare for future funding opportunities.
  • Updated Safe Routes to School Maps and identify additional safety enhancements along the routes.

Fri Jul 18, 2025 | 22:38pm
