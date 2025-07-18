Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, July 17, 2025 – The community is invited to the City of Goleta’s Special Council meeting this Monday, July 21st, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. The Councilwill discuss the City’s next steps following recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in our region. The Council heard from community members on the topic during public comment at its July 15th meeting. Participate in the July 21st Special Council meeting either in-person, via Zoom, or by watching live on our website, Goleta TV Channel 19, or on our YouTube channel.

How to Participate

Attend In-Person: City Council meetings take place in Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall located at 130 Cremona Drive. In-person simultaneous Spanish interpretation is now conducted at all City Council meetings. Agendas are also translated into Spanish and can be found on the City’s website in advance of the meeting at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas.

Virtual Participation: Join the meeting via Zoom. A link will be available in the agenda. Oral comments during a meeting may be made by electronic participation.

Written Participation: If you would like your comment to be distributed to City Council, please submit via email by 12:00 p.m. on the Monday of the Special City Council meeting. Please submit your comment to the City Clerk at: cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Your comment will be placed into the record and distributed appropriately.

Just Watch: You can watch the meetings live on our website in high definition at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas or live on Goleta TV Channel 19. Meetings are also available live and recorded on the City’s YouTube channel (http://www.youtube.com/cityofgoleta1) where you can add auto-generated closed captions or Spanish-language captions in video playback.

An agenda for the Special Council meeting is scheduled to be released this Friday, July 18, and can be found on the City’s website. Sign up to receive an agenda sent to you via email or text here: https://tinyurl.com/y36ervg4.