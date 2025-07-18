On the afternoon of Friday, June 13, at least four neighbors who are strangers to me came to my rescue on Olive Avenue in Santa Barbara after a serious fall while walking my dogs. I’m writing to thank and acknowledge the help of my unnamed neighbors.

With a broken nose and other head injuries, I could not see who came to my aid, but I could hear what happened around me. One person called 9-1-1, another took possession of my two dogs, a third went to my house to alert my husband, and a fourth person, likely with some medical training, positioned me properly and helped stop the bleeding until the ambulance arrived. They didn’t know me. Yet they chose to help because they recognized a desperate need.

Right now, many of our Latino neighbors are in desperate need. Regardless of one’s legal status, they are at risk of being forcefully taken by masked personnel. If someone works at your house who takes the bus to get there, please know that waiting for public transit is no longer safe. Please consider the following ways to support your neighbors:

(1) Offer to provide transportation each week over the coming months.

(2) Write a letter your worker or employee can give to other clients, letting them know you are providing transportation and encourage them to do so, too.

(3) Invite your worker to do a load of personal laundry while at your house, saving them a trip to the laundromat, and encourage other clients to do the same in your letter.

(4) Offer to pick up groceries or essential items or drive the person to and from the grocery store or pharmacy.

Please acquaint yourself and share the following resources available to our community: The Santa Barbara Immigrant Legal Defense Fund (805) 886-9136 and the 805 UndocuFund (805) 284-7067. In the event a neighbor is taken, please call the 805 Immigrant Rapid Response Hotline or text “ALERT” to (805) 870-8855 to receive real-time updates. Be sure your neighbors have this number in their contact list.

I benefited from neighbors not known to me who responded to an immediate and serious need. I’m so grateful to these strangers. It’s important I pass on the generosity afforded to me when I was in need.