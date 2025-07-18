What is the Independent doing to find out how ICE will affect Fiesta this year?

I was just told that one of the children’s dance groups has canceled all of its Fiesta shows. Have you called the dance studios to see what they are thinking and planning to do? How about all of the cascarones vendors? All of the food booth vendors? How do they feel? Will they be showing up?

What is the stance of the police and sheriff departments should ICE raids occur, and will ICE and the federal government under Trump and Noem use our annual celebration as a statement and tool to drive more fear into our community?

Is there a plan for protesting? How do we protect our friends and neighbors? Is there a system or an app we can use to check into or monitor ICE activities?

Have you asked the mayor and the City Council about these possibilities?

As a landscape architect, I encounter many undocumented workers on my construction sites, and I consider many of them my longtime friends, co-workers, and neighbors. My office is right on De la Guerra Plaza, so I have a front-row seat. It would devastate me to witness a raid on my community. I’m sure others are having the same thoughts.

Please take a deep dive and report on this. I think it is top of mind for many, or should be.