Eric Lassen was an indefatigable force in his efforts for Santa Barbara — working on behalf of the Summer Solstice, the Community Arts Workshop, Homes for People, and particularly his extraordinary work for the County Bowl. He was also an extraordinarily kind and gracious man.

On July 11, a memorial plaque honoring Eric was installed at the Community Arts Workshop, for which Eric was a dedicated participant. The occasion modest in scale, but still a very moving one. I joined just six other people, all of them prime movers in the Solstice and the Community Arts Workshop (CAW).

Casey Caldwell, directs the S.B. Arts Collaborative, which manages the CAW, offered some opening remarks about the special person who was Eric Lassen, followed by comments from several others sharing their own joyful associations with Eric. This was followed by Casey sounding the beautiful trumpeting note of his conch shell.

The plaque, donated by the Arts Collaborative, is installed at the base of a queen palm tree, dedicated in Eric’s memory, presented through Santa Barbara Beautiful. It is a lovely, well-deserved tribute to a lovely man.