After a 2-1 loss to Moorpark in its Section 1 opener the Goleta Valley South 12U All Stars ripped off three consecutive victories including back-to-back wins over Moorpark in the Championship round to claim the Section 1 title.

The thrilling run in the Section 1 tournament, included a 15-7 victory over Orcutt National in an elimination game.

Across the four-game tournament, GVSLL outscored opponents 29-19 and hit .328 as a team, with a .366 on-base percentage and .497 slugging. The offense produced 37 hits and 29 runs batted in.

On the mound, GVSLL pitchers combined for 24 innings, striking out 26 and walking just 7, while holding opponents to a .292 average.

The GVSLL 12U All Stars have captured five consecutive District 63 Championships,which is every year since 8U and three consecutive Section 1 Championships since they were competing in 10U.

The team is now competing in the Southern California State Tournament next weekend in Fountain Valley.

The 2025 GVSLL 12U All Stars are: Blake Bollman, Joseph Demmin, Robert Denny, Alex Glaeser, Aiden Herrera, Rio Lopes, Jackson Murdock, James Short, Eli Swartz, Walker Torres, and Brennan Zant.

The team is managed by Brett Bollman, with assistant coaches Jesse Landeros, Ray Torres, and Brian Zant.

GVSLL 11U, 11; Orcutt National 11U, 5

At the 11U level Goleta Valley South scored six unanswered runs to break open a tie ball game and claim the Section 1 Title.

Brooks Caldwell went 3-for-3 at the plate and was solid on the mound in his 4.2 innings of work.

With the score tied at 5-5 in the top of the fourth inning Rafa Berumen doubled bringing in Caldwell and Liam Anderson to give GVSLL a 7-5 lead.

GVSLL 11U All Stars celebrate their Section 1 Championship. Photo Credit: Courtesy

GVSLL added four runs in the top of the sixth inning to break the game open and Luke Brennan closed out the game on the mound recording the final three outs to secure the victory.

With the win the GVSLL All Stars will also advance to the Southern California State Tournament beginning Saturday, July 19

The GVSLL 11U All-Star Team includes Liam Anderson, Rafael Berumen, Luke Brennan, Brooks Caldwell, Dylan Corlett, Nathan Diaz, Benn Hause, Jase Hooper, Quincy Niksto, Anders Runquist, Ethan Sierra and Cade Venegas.

The team is managed by Bryan Corlett, with assistant coaches Evan Hause and Jacob Niksto.