A civil society must be based upon laws and laws are worthless if they are violated without consequence. It is profoundly appalling that our local lawmakers, whether from the House of Representatives, the Board of Supervisors, or those from the various city governments, are actively participating in protest of laws being enforced and encouraging others to defy the law. Need I point out that lawmakers make a sacred oath to uphold and defend the law?
Uphold the Law
By Gerald Rounds, Santa Ynez
Sat Jul 19, 2025 | 10:48am
