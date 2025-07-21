American Indian Health and Services Welcomes Dr. Marie Keiko Yamamotoya as Chief Medical Officer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA–July 21, 2025

American Indian Health and Services (AIHS) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Marie Keiko Yamamotoya, Board-Certified Family Physician, to its leadership team as Chief Medical Officer, effective July 2025. Dr. Yamamotoya’s appointment reflects AIHS’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional, patient-centered care and advancing health equity within the Santa Barbara region.

Dr. Yamamotoya brings a remarkable blend of clinical expertise and visionary leadership to her new role. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology at the University of Washington, Seattle, where she also completed her medical degree. Dr. Yamamotoya further honed her expertise during her internship and residency in Family Medicine at the University of California, Davis, where she served as Chief Resident. She continued her professional development with advanced training in academic family medicine through a prestigious joint program with UC San Francisco and UC Davis.

“As we welcome Dr. Yamamotoya to our leadership team, we are confident that her dedication to clinical excellence and her deep commitment to health equity will elevate our impact as we establish our new permanent home in the heart of Santa Barbara,” said Scott Black, CEO of American Indian Health and Services.

With years of experience in large nonprofit healthcare organizations, Dr. Yamamotoya has distinguished herself as a clinician, Medical Director, Chief of Medicine, and Quality and Safety Officer. Her approach is rooted in the use of evidence-based guidelines and data-driven strategies to promote population health and improve health outcomes. Deeply committed to addressing health disparities, Dr. Yamamotoya champions preventive care and chronic disease management, ensuring every patient receives comprehensive, compassionate care.

Born and raised on the rural island of Kauai, Hawaii, Dr. Yamamotoya brings a personal understanding of the unique challenges faced by underrepresented communities. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys spending time with her husband, their three boys, and their labradoodle. An avid explorer, she delights in discovering local cafés, cooking, hiking, and traveling.

Dr. Yamamotoya said, “I am honored to join the AIHS team and look forward to building meaningful connections with patients, families, and colleagues. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of this vibrant community.”

American Indian Health and Services welcomes Dr. Marie Keiko Yamamotoya and looks forward to the expertise, passion, and leadership she will bring in her role as Chief Medical Officer.

For more information on AIHS and its services, as well as updates on the development of its new campus at the corner of State Street and Las Positas Road, please visit http://www.aihscorp.org.

About American Indian Health and Services (AIHS)

American Indian Health & Services (AIHS) is an award-winning Santa Barbara-based non-profit founded in 1994. AIHS provides quality medical, dental, pediatric, and behavioral health services to all community members. Last year, AIHS served nearly 9,000 patients in40,000 visits. AIHS provides these services to Native Americans of all tribal affiliations and non-Native people regardless of their ability to pay. We proudly serve families living at or below 200%of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG), are uninsured or are under-insured, Medicare, and Medicaid beneficiaries. AIHS is one of only 41 independent non-profits nationwide designated as an Urban Indian Health Program, which plays a vital role in fulfilling the federal government’s commitment to providing free or low-cost health care to American Indian/Alaska Natives(“AI/AN”). AIHS is also a HRSA 330 funded Community Health Center.