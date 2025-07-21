County of Santa Barbara Probation Department Celebrates Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif)– Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton announced today that Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week will be celebrated July 20–26, 2025, honoring the dedication of probation professionals who work every day to make our communities safer and stronger.

Throughout the week, the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department will highlight the work of local officers and staff who help reduce crime and recidivism by providing justice-involved individuals with court-ordered accountability, supervision, and access to services that support long-term rehabilitation. These trained professionals serve on the front lines of California’s justice system, promoting public safety through a unique model that blends enforcement with evidence-based rehabilitation.

“Probation officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe by reducing recidivism through individualized supervision, accountability, and connection to services. Decades of research show that this balanced, evidence-based approach improves outcomes for individuals and strengthens our communities,” Chief Benton stated. “I’m proud of the dedication our staff bring to this work every day, helping people make meaningful change while ensuring our communities remain safe and supported.”

Probation professionals serve as key connectors within the justice system and our communities—bridging courts, schools, behavioral health providers, law enforcement, and service agencies to ensure individuals have the supervision and tools they need to succeed.

In addition, Probation connects people to critical services such as substance use treatment, workforce development, housing support, and mental health care. This work includes pretrial monitoring, which allows individuals to remain safely in the community while their cases proceed through court, reducing unnecessary detention while maintaining public safety. For those who are sentenced, probation supervision offers a cost-effective, community-based alternative to incarceration that holds individuals accountable while providing opportunities for change.

By addressing the root causes of criminal behavior and supporting successful transitions out of the justice system, probation plays a critical role in building safer, healthier communities for all.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department, go to http://www.sbprobation.org.