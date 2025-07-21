Announcement

County of Santa Barbara Probation Department Launches Countywide Compliance Operation

Author Image By County of Santa Barbara Probation Department
Mon Jul 21, 2025 | 12:30pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)– On July 17, 2025, the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department conducted a countywide compliance operation with a specific focus on supervised clients convicted of sex offenses. During the operation, 24 locations were visited and 12 searches conducted in the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta areas. In the City of Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Police Department joined Probation in this effort.

Probation officers verified that individuals were following sex offender registration requirements, residency restrictions, and other Court-mandated conditions. As a result of the operation, two arrests were made, and 15 USB drives, one BB gun, an electronic device with unauthorized internet access, and an SD memory card were confiscated.

This operation is part of the Probation Department’s ongoing commitment to community safety. Convicted sex offenders are subject to regular monitoring to ensure they are complying with all applicable laws and restrictions. These proactive efforts ensure accountability, help reduce recidivism, and protect the community, particularly vulnerable populations.

Tue Jul 22, 2025 | 04:39am
https://www.independent.com/2025/07/21/county-of-santa-barbara-probation-department-launches-countywide-compliance-operation/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.