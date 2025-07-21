GAME #2: GVSLL 11U All-Stars v. Vineyard 11U All-Stars

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Goleta Valley South Little League 11U All-Star Team (GVSLL) faced Vineyard 11U All-Star Team (VLL) in a must-win game on Sunday morning at Port Hueneme’s Little League field in the State tournament. They had lost a tough first game to Glendora American 11U Little League the previous day with a score of 4 – 10. This meant that GVSLL had only one more bite of the apple, needing a win to stay in the State tournament. It was a a nail-biting display of youth baseball coming down to the last inning. GVSLL clinched a hard-fought 3-2 victory over VLL. The game was a true pitcher’s duel for much of its duration and came down to clutch hitting and a touch of late-game drama. Here’s how things unfolded.

From the outset, both pitching staffs asserted their dominance. VLL’s pitcher and GVSLL pitcher, Liam Anderson, each set the tone and navigated through the early innings with precision, leaving hitters mostly silent or forcing unclean hits. The first two frames were a testament to their control, with strikeouts and routine outs aplenty.

VLL finally broke the deadlock in the bottom of the 2nd. They started things off with a single and then on the next at bat had another hard single to right field that wasn’t fielded cleanly allowing the runner to score. Anderson then forced a line-out and followed up with two strikeouts to close out the side holding VLL to one unearned run.

The 3rd inning was quiet by both teams with each team going three-and-out. Liam Anderson was able to finish three innings with 41 pitches total with nearly 70% strike accuracy and four strikeouts. He allowed only three hits on the day and one run.

GVSLL was unable to get things going in the 4th inning and VLL looked to try to take advantage by getting runners in scoring position on second and third base with only one out. However, with Benn Hause taking over pitching duties on the mound, he silenced VLL with a strikeout and a pop-up fly to retire the side keeping VLL from adding to their 1-0 lead.

With only two at-bats left, GVSLL started the inning off with a line-out and a strikeout. VLL was hoping to retire the inning while holding the lead. However, GVSLL proved once more how resilient their team is. After a few quiet innings, their bats awoke in the top of the 5th with two outs. Benn Hause started the rally with a single. Dylan Corlett followed up with a sharp hit up the middle going two-for-two on the day. Brooks Caldwell then kept GVSLL’s momentum going, by delivering a line drive single, loading the bases. The stage was set for Liam Anderson, who delivered a clutch double to right field, driving in both Benn Hause and Dylan Corlett. While it was a little risky sending Corlett from second to home on the hit to right field, Corlett was given the greenlight and rounded third base at full speed making it to home plate just before the throw reached the plate. This not only gave GVSLL the lead 2-1 against VLL, but it stole the momentum from VLL and gave GVSLL the fire they needed to get things going again.

The lead was short-lived as VLL answered immediately in the bottom of the 5th. The lead-off batter hit a double to center field and then the next batter laid down a bunt that forced an errant throw by GVSLL to first base. This allowed VLL to get the tying run across the plate and put the go-ahead run on second base. However, Hause silenced VLL and their crowd by answering with three straight strikeouts. Hause’s ability to regain composure and retire the whole side showed how much this young pitcher has matured over the all-star season.

The tension reached its peak in the top of the 6th with a tie score of 2-2. Ethan Sierra started it off for GVSLL going down in the count but battling back to force a walk to begin the inning. VLL then drew a strikeout. But with one out and the go-ahead runner on first, GVSLL kept up their intensity on full display as the dugout’s full spirit was in a roar when Nathan Diaz hit a hard single to right field advancing Sierra to second base. VLL came up big with a strikeout leaving GVSLL with two outs and runners at first and second. Jase Hooper came up to the plate with GVSLL hoping he could answer the call and keep the rally going. On the first pitch the ball got away from the catcher and Sierra and Diaz advanced to third and second bases. Hooper hit a hard chopper to third base that wasn’t fielded cleanly by the third baseman and he beat it out to first base while scoring Sierra across home plate for GVSLL to take the lead again back on top, 3-2.

As GVSLL took the field to try to close out the bottom of the 6th inning, VLL started it off with a single to right field. The next batter bunted down third baseline but Cade Venegas charged at and picking up barehanded on the run, threw the ball to first base securing the out. With VLL now having the tying run on second and only one out, GVSLL made a pitching change (to preserve Hause for later in the tournament). Hause finished with 50 pitches, striking out four batters and allowing only one run and four hits. Jase Hooper took the mound for relief hoping to close out the inning and seal the win. VLL was hoping to make one final push in the bottom of the 6th with a runner in scoring position. Hooper’s pitch to the next batter forced a high chopper back to Hooper in which he turned to second to hold the runner and then gunned it to first base to secure the second out. However, VLL was not looking to go home early. With their tying run still on second and facing two outs, the next batter singled to left field, advancing the tying run to third and keeping him on third as Ethan Sierra field the ball and fired it to home plate. However, the batter advanced to second and now VLL had the tying run on third base with the go-ahead run on second. With only one out to go in the bottom of the sixth, the pressure in the air was palpable. However, you wouldn’t have known the tenseness of the situation with Hooper on the mound. With Hooper’s first pitch just outside, he kept his cool and found the outside corner on his next pitch inducing a floater just past the mound. However, Hooper showed off his athleticism by drop-stepping and leaping backward in the air to rob VLL of any hope of advancing in the tournament as GVSLL closed it out 3-2. Hopper finished the game with seven total pitches allowing only one hit and no runs.

This game was a fantastic display of youth baseball, showcasing impressive pitching, timely hitting, and thrilling moments with momentum shifts that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last out.

GVSLL moves on in the State Tournament now facing Fletcher Hills on Monday evening at 6:30 pm in Oxnard’s home site of El Rio Little League.

The GVSLL 11U All-Star Team includes Liam Anderson, Rafael Berumen, Luke Brennan, Brooks Caldwell, Dylan Corlett, Nathan Diaz, Benn Hause, Jase Hooper, Quincy Niksto, Anders Runquist, Ethan Sierra and Cade Venegas.

The team is managed by Bryan Corlett, with assistant coaches Evan Hause and Jacob Niksto.