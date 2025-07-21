Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 21, 2025

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – June 30, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.3 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for June 2025, the twelfth month in the City’s fiscal year.

For fiscal year 2025, the City collected $35.2 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $31.2 Million came from hotels and $4 Million from short-term rentals. For fiscal year 2025, total TOT revenues came in 1.8% above budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $34.5 Million, of which $28.7 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.